One dead after fatal crash in Elkhart

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a Goshen man was killed in a crash early on Monday.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Duane Watts was driving west on County Road 20, west of State Road 15, when he suffered a medical issue.

His vehicle went off the south side of the road and crashed into a tree.

Watts was taken to the hospital for fractured ribs and a collapsed lung where he later died.

