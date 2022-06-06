Notre Dame baseball sweeps regional weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WNDU) - Notre Dame baseball went 3-for-3 in regional games over the weekend, advancing to the super regionals for the 2nd season in a row. It’s the first time in program history that the Irish have made back-to-back super regionals.

On Friday, Notre Dame defeated Texas Tech 3-2 in a game that started at 2PM and didn’t end until almost midnight due to weather delays.

Saturday saw the Irish matched up with the no. 16 national seed in Georgia Southern, and Notre Dame was able to power past them by a final score of 6-4.

In Sunday’s regional final, Notre Dame fended off a late surge by Texas Tech to squeak out a one-run win, 2-1.

The Irish advance to take on the winner of the Knoxville Regional -- the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers

