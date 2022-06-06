Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Chanel Neal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every week, Christine Karsten highlights an unsolved crime in Michiana. The goal, to help bring in that one tip that could finally bring a family justice. On Monday, we looked at the homicide of Chanel Neal, a mom who was shot and killed just over a year ago.

On March 16, 2021, South Bend Police were called to the intersection of S. Eddy Street and W. Jefferson Blvd. for reports of a drive by shooting. It was about 8:50 at night. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had collided with a tree. Inside that vehicle, two individuals who had been shot.

The male passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but the driver, 28-year-old Chanel Neal was killed.

“Chanel was headed westbound on Jefferson, towards Eddy Street. She was getting ready to make a left hand turn on Eddy Street when a car pulled up next to them and opened fire on Chanel’s vehicle. Chanel’s car, she kind of went forward a little bit then and at that point struck the car in front of her and then ultimately crossed over those westbound lanes of Jefferson and struck a tree on the southeast corner of Jefferson and Eddy Street,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene before police could arrive.

“Some witnesses saw a light-colored car fleeing the area very quickly. There are also reports of a SUV that took off in a frenzy as well. So, police are still working to figure out which one of those cars, if either one of them that took off from the scene, is our shooters,” continues Lt. Miller.

If you know something, it is time to say something and help bring this family justice.

She was a devoted mom to Elijah; she loved that little boy. She had a great, very strong family bond with her family. She had three sisters and three brothers, very close relationship with her nieces. Her mother said that even though she was beautiful on the outside, it was the inner beauty that was the most stunning. She had a great voice; they loved to hear her sing and just talk. She was a local girl. She was from right here in South Bend. She attended Clay High School,” explained Lt. Miller.

if you have any information, you are asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers. You can call them at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can used their P3 mobile app or even head to their website.

No matter how you submit a tip, you always remain anonymous. If your anonymous tip leads to the solving or arrest in this case, you are eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,500.

