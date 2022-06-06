Medical Moment: Using AI to predict surgery outcomes

(WNDU) - Artificial intelligence is letting doctors receive better training and diagnose diseases in early stages.

Now, the newest use of AI has given patients more control over their surgery outcomes.

A lifelong runner, Meredith Goode knows all about this new breakthrough in medical technology.

“I was into marathons. I was into ultra-running, super into triathlons,” Goode recalled.

But when she was training for a hundred-mile race, she noticed something didn’t feel right.

“I was just experiencing some groin pain and some really shooting pain down my left leg and into my back.” Goode said.

An MRI revealed it was a labral tear, which is an injury to the tissue that holds the ball and socket parts of the hip together. This area is covered in a smooth cartilage and the labral cartilage is a specialized piece that runs along the rim to provide a suctional seal and stability to the joint.

Labral tears in the hip have no signs or symptoms that are very noticeable, but here are somethings that may indicate that a tear is present: pain in the hip or groin that can be made worse by standing for long periods of time, sitting, or athletic activity. A clicking, locking, or catching sensation in the hip joint, and a stiffness or a limited range of motion in the hip joint area.

A doctor should be seen if any of these indicators last more than six weeks.

“The thing that bothers most patients the most is they can’t do the activities that they typically do,” said Shan Nho, MD, MS, an orthopedic surgeon at Rush University’s Midwest Orthopedics.

Dr. Nho recommended Goode have hip surgery and before the surgery he was able to predict the likelihood Goode would be able to get back to her level of fitness after surgery by using a machine learning algorithm. Dr. Nho and his team based the algorithm on a database with information collected from patients before and after surgery that contains, age, surgical history, level of activity, and patient’s reported outcomes.

“So, having this data and this algorithm, we’re able to basically calculate it to give the patient a percent of likelihood of achieving a significant improvement in terms of overall outcomes,” Dr. Nho said.

Labral tears have been found to be difficult to diagnose, but when it is found the doctors will order imaging test such as X-Rays or an MRI to confirm their theory. The reason why it is misdiagnosed or missed is because there are many muscles and other structures that are around that joint.

They are often misdiagnosed as groin strains. This condition of the labral tear is treated through physical therapy or hip surgery, in which the doctor finds that you have a severe tear and can recommend that they either remove the injured labrum or reattach it. Either treatment can take up to six weeks of recovery, and athletes can return to their sport in two to six months.

Having that information placed Goode’s mind at ease.

“I wasn’t sure if surgery would kind of impact what I had been doing, would impact my strength. Knowing his confidence gave me more confidence that it would be a success,” Goode said.

And it was, Goode was pain-free and running six months after surgery.

A year later, she was ready to run again in marathons.

Labral tears have been found to be difficult to diagnose, but when it is found the doctors will order imaging test such as X-Rays or an MRI to confirm their theory. The reason why it is misdiagnosed or missed is because there are many muscles and other structures that are around that joint.

They are often misdiagnosed as groin strains. This condition of the labral tear is treated through physical therapy or hip surgery, in which the doctor finds that you have a severe tear and can recommend that they either remove the injured labrum or reattach it. Either treatment can take up to six weeks of recovery, and athletes can return to their sport in two to six months.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.