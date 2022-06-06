Ivey Homecourt Classic raises funds to help fight breast cancer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame is hosting a two-day event, the Ivey Homecourt Classic.

The events include the Secret Sisters Society Reception and the Niele Ivey Golf Classic, the former being emceed by WNDU’s Tricia Sloma.

Around 180 people attended the event Sunday at O’Neil Family Hall, connected to Notre Dame Stadium.

Sunday was the first time the Secret Sisters Society was back in-person since the pandemic started.

The main features of the evening centered around the stories of cancer survivors and the impact that breast cancer nurse navigators had on their journey to remission.

A nurse navigator is “that person to guide you, to be with you through this journey. You know, we all rely on our families, but it is so much more; we need someone who has the knowledge to help us get to that next level,” said Michelle Peters, Vice President Community Health and Well-Being at Saint Joseph Health System.

“These proceeds will go towards our nurse navigator, which is not funded by any insurance. So, it’s a gift that the hospital has given, and so we need the support of our community to really continue that service,” added Peters.

The proceeds from these events will also fund initiatives in the areas of women’s health, youth, and underserved parts of the community.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I found a lump and got a mammogram, and the surgeon said, “Janet, we need to take care of this.” And you know what, I walked through the steps, and I’m a survivor,” said Janet Wunderlich, a nurse at St. Joseph Medical Center.

Holding back tears, Wunderlich said that she had been in remission for “14 years! I’ve seen weddings, I’ve seen grandchildren. God is so good to me.”

This event also served as a reminder that women and men need to be checked for breast cancer.

“These nurses and doctors were fabulous. I mean, I couldn’t ask for any better people to serve me than the ones that I had,” said James Welch, Jr., a breast cancer survivor.

“You need to get checked. No matter what you feel, how you feel. You need to go to the doctor. You never know what is inside of you,” said Welch.

The Ivey Homecourt Classic Continues with a golf outing tomorrow at noon at Blackthorn Golf Course.

