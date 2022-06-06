Inaugural ‘Niele Ivey Golf Classic’ held at Blackthorn Golf Club

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A little rain didn’t stop golfers from playing in the inaugural “Niele Ivey Golf Classic” at Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend on Monday.

It’s all part of the “Ivey Homecourt Classic” which kicked off on Sunday with the Secret Sisters Society Reception.

The Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Head Coach thanked golfers for their support. And with help from Notre Dame Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman, they sent out the golfers.

Ivey was also on the eighth hole at Blackthorn and helped golfers find their line on the putting green.

“I feel like going through different journeys, health wise, you need a support system,” Ivey says. “And I feel like I’ve always had a support system. And being part of Notre Dame, for this it just kind of continues that extensive community, sense of support.

“St. Joseph Hospital has been tremendous in what they do,” she added. “The breast cancer research, and the breast cancer patients who are all recovering and just being a part of that is so important.”

Proceeds from these events will go towards St. Joseph Medical System’s nurse navigators. Some proceeds will also fund initiatives in the areas of women’s health, youth, and underserved parts of the community.

