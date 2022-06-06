Advertisement

Hospital employee dies after patient strikes groin, coroner says

Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.
Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.(Chris Joseph)
By Chris Joseph and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.

Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. told WIS that 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after a female patient who was committed to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital with “mental and emotional” issues struck Robinson in the groin on May 31.

Baker said Robinson collapsed, went into cardiac arrest, and was hospitalized in the ICU until he died days later. He said an autopsy was performed on June 3, but the results are still pending.

The Sumter Police Department identified the person who attacked Robinson as 27-year-old Imani Cox, and she was charged with assault and battery.

Jail workers confirmed Cox is still in custody, and court records show she has been granted a $7,500 surety bond but has not posted it.

Police said Robinson worked at the hospital as a mental health technician.

“He worked for us for 11 years and was well-loved by his team members,” the hospital said in a statement, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to our team member’s loved ones and to our Tuomey hospital family who share his loss.”

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired incident reported in Niles Twp.
A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
Suspect dead in Rochester armed domestic incident, no active shooter
Crews battle a house fire in rural Marshall County.
Early morning fire in Marshall County
Crews responded to a fire at Universal Forest Products on Sunday.
4 Clay firefighters injured in commercial fire
The Mishawaka Inn off Lincoln Way East near Capital Avenue has a long history as a hotel, but...
Plans call for Mishawaka Inn to be converted into multi-family apartment building

Latest News

It's all part of the "Ivey Homecourt Classic" which kicked off on Sunday with the Secret...
Inaugural ‘Niele Ivey Golf Classic’ held at Blackthorn Golf Club
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot
Medical Moment: Using AI to predict surgery outcomes
Sherron McCombs, 22, was wanted for murder out of Florida.
Fugitive wanted for 2 murders drowns in river while at float camp
Pfizer investing $120 million into Kalamazoo facility to support PAXLOVID production