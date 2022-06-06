First Alert Forecast: Showers and Thunderstorms to Begin the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Starting out mild and muggy. Mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning with temperatures slowly rising to near 80 degrees by noon. During the afternoon and evening a few rounds of scattered showers and a few gusty thunderstorms will likely move through Michiana from west to east. A few heavy downpours are possible along with some thunder and lightning. If you have outdoor plans this afternoon, keep an eye to the sky and on that First Alert Weather App. The best chance for storms is after 2pm ET. High of 80 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and into the evening. By the overnight hours the skies begin to clear and temperatures cool as the humidity will lessen by morning. Storms moving out around or just after midnight. Lows will drop back into the upper 50s for the area. Low of 59 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds clearing during the morning with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Highs will rise only into the lower 70s for highs under lots of sunshine by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and dry through the day. High of 72 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine will begin the day with increasing cloud cover during the afternoon ahead of our next shower and storm chance. Some scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Some heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible. Highs will be in the middle 70s with lower humidity. There is a low chance for any severe weather. High of 73 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying cooler through the end of the week with a mixture of sun and clouds and highs only into the 70s. The humidity will also remain low into the end of the week. Very comfortable week ahead. The next chance for showers will come later on Friday evening, a very slight chance of a shower or a rumble of thunder. After that the weekend looks very nice! Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, June 5th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 85

Sunday’s Low: 59

Precipitation: 0.06″

