Celebrating National Dairy Month at Shuler Dairy Farms

BARODA, Mich. (WNDU) - June is National Dairy Month.

It serves as a reminder of the nutritional value found in dairy, and it’s also a time to support local dairy farms.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Shuler Dairy Farms in Baroda.

The farm has been around since the 1800′s and is just one of four dairy farms left in Berrien County.

Owner Bill Shuler said it’s important to learn more about where our dairy comes from.

“Your average cow is going to eat about 80 pounds of food a day,” Shuler said. “She’s going to drink about 30 gallons of water. On a hot day, she might even drink more than that. She’s going to get about 80 pounds of milk.”

Shuler Dairy Farms offers tours throughout the week.

To learn more, call (269) 326-0366 or click here.

