Benton Harbor Police look to make legislative changes as gun violence conversations continue

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - In his online “Chat with the Chief” segment Monday, Benton Harbor Police Chief Dan McGinnis said that his department, along with the city of Benton Harbor, are working together on creating some legislative changes that could help lower violent crime.

“Right now, not only Benton Harbor, the United States has a culture of violence that has proliferated,” McGinnis says.

Most recently, seven people were shot in Benton Harbor on Memorial Day leaving 19-year-old resident Marlon Bowman dead.

“How do I tell that mother hey, we are going to solve your son’s murder when nobody want to say anything!,” McGinnis told 16 News Now last week.

Since the shooting, McGinnis says police have continued to review surveillance video taken outside A & D Liquor and Ajay’s Lounge shortly before shots were fired.

“We can see very clearly in the video that the people that are there are complicit and doing illegal activity. You can see people walking around and either guns in their hands or guns in their pockets. This is before the shooting happens. This is just us talking, chilling, socializing,” McGinnis said.

Police say Bowman was shot multiple times shortly after 2:19 a.m. outside A & D Liquor, a scene all too familiar which is why it McGinnis says it calls for legislative changes.

“Right now, we are researching can we say no more 24 hours stores,” McGinnis says. “If I were take a poll, I would probably say that 100 percent of the people would say that Ajay’s, Andy’s are a problem. There has always been either shootings or homicides that have happened there.”

But before any changes are made, McGinnis says the community must step up.

“I will say that the commission –most of the commission– has been on board. They are sick and tired of being sick and tired. They are tired of the phone calls. They are tired of hearing the gunshots. So we have that on our side.”

One thing McGinnis says he still is waiting for though is for witnesses to come forward about what happened in that Memorial Day shooting.

Up until this point, no one has been charged but as McGinnis says, detectives are actively working on the case.

