Advertisement

4 Clay firefighters injured in commercial fire

Crews responded to a fire at Universal Forest Products on Sunday.
Crews responded to a fire at Universal Forest Products on Sunday.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Clay Fire Territory said four firefighters will be released from the hospital on Sunday after suffering injuries related to a commercial fire.

Just after 12 p.m., crews responded to Universal Forest Products and saw heavy smoke coming from the north side of building 8.

Thanks to a quick response, the fire was contained to the north side of this building.

During the incident, four firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital. Three of the injuries were heat-related, and one was a broken foot.

All four will be released Sunday evening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a house fire in rural Marshall County.
Early morning fire in Marshall County
The Mishawaka Inn off Lincoln Way East near Capital Avenue has a long history as a hotel, but...
Plans call for Mishawaka Inn to be converted into multi-family apartment building
Shots fired incident reported in Niles Twp.
Raffaele Santaniello
Former restaurant co-owner accused of criminal sexual conduct bound over trial
Notre Dame makes changes to lyrics in fight song

Latest News

A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
Suspect dead in Rochester armed domestic incident, no active shooter
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
St. Joe Softball advances to state championship; Penn falls one game short
St. Joe Softball advances to state championship; Penn falls one game short
Abbott restarts baby formula production - clipped version
Abbott restarts baby formula production - clipped version