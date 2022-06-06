4 Clay firefighters injured in commercial fire

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Clay Fire Territory said four firefighters will be released from the hospital on Sunday after suffering injuries related to a commercial fire.

Just after 12 p.m., crews responded to Universal Forest Products and saw heavy smoke coming from the north side of building 8.

Thanks to a quick response, the fire was contained to the north side of this building.

During the incident, four firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital. Three of the injuries were heat-related, and one was a broken foot.

All four will be released Sunday evening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

