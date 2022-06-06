Advertisement

2nd Chance: Several kittens looking to be adopted from Humane Society of St. Joseph County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment.

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County did not bring any pets with her to our WNDU Studios today. Instead, our very own Melissa Stephens visited the shelter herself to visit with several many kittens at the shelter that are looking for a forever home!

If you’re looking to adopt a kitten or any other pet from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, you can reach the shelter at 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

You can also visit humanesocietystjc.org.

