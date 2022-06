SOUTH BEND (WNDU) - The Sunburst Races returned to Michiana this weekend as thousands of participants crossed the finish line inside Notre Dame Stadium.

Money raised from the Saturday event benefits rehabilitation programs and Beacon Children’s Hospital.

There are two more Sunburst events this year: August 7th in Granger and October 2nd in Elkhart.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.