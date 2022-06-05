Shots fired incident reported in Niles Twp.

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County police are investigating a “shots fired” incident in Niles Township.

Officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of Bluff Street around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, police found three bullet holes in the exterior of the home.

Fortunately, none of the three people inside the house were injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s office.

Anonymous tips also be sent to Michiana Crime Stoppers.

