Saint Joe Softball state-bound; Penn falls one game short

(WNDU) - South Bend Saint Joe Softball has still yet to allow a run so far this post-season.

In Saturday’s semi-state semifinal, the Indians topped Yorktown 2-0 behind a standout performance from pitcher Berkely Zache, who tossed a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts.

Then in the semi-state final, Saint Joe and Leo went 12 scoreless innings before the Indians pushed forward the game-winning run in inning 13.

Saint Joe moves on to the state title game at Bittinger Stadium next Saturday at 8PM, where they’ll play Tri-West Hendricks.

Penn, on the other hand, won their first game of the afternoon, beating Crown Point 1-0. They’d need more than one run to win the semi-state final, however, and wouldn’t be able to generate it. The Kingsman fall to West Lafayette Harrison 3-1, bringing Penn’s season to a close.

