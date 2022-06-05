Penn takes regional title; Glenn falls to #1 3A team in Indiana

LA PORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen followed up an 11-0 drubbing of South Bend Adams with a 5-4 victory over Lake Central Saturday to win the regional title and advance to semi-state. Penn will take on Zionsville next Saturday in La Porte at 3PM with a trip to the state title game on the line.

Elsewhere this Saturday, John Glenn falls to the Andrean 59ers in the regional title game, ending what’s been an impressive season for the Falcons. They finish with 30 wins on the season and just 3 losses.

In Michigan, Berrien Springs ends Lakeshore’s 4-year run as regional champs, beating the Lancers 5-2. Next up for the Shamrocks is the regional semi-final on Wednesday vs. Vicksburg. That game will take place at Edwardsburg High School and is scheduled to start at 4:30.

