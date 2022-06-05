Advertisement

Goshen event raising awareness for local veterans’ programs

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Freedom System held its 4th annual event to raise awareness for area military veteran programs.

It took place Saturday at the Goshen VFW Post #985. The event included live music and an auction.

Freedom System’s mission aims to support veterans and help them transition to civilian life.

“When you’re a soldier, you’re nothing else. The military does not train you to be a civilian again. It’s hard to be a civilian when you got discipline and structure in your daily life, and it’s hard to pass that into something new. So what we do from here is we take what they learned and they go into the next step of their life,” explained Kenneth Holmes, president & CEO at Freedom System.

Click here for additional information about Freedom System.

