Benton Harbor holds town hall on lead crisis

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Community Water Council held a town hall meeting on Saturday to discuss ongoing lead contamination.

The citizens of Benton Harbor have already filed a class-action lawsuit against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, claiming inaction on the state’s part to protect people from lead exposure.

Samplings of some residents’ water found lead levels 60-times higher than what the EPA deems safe to drink.

Many residents have stopped using their tap water all together-- and instead-- use bottled water for drinking, brushing their teeth, and bathing.

“When we have a lead pipe that delivers all the water to a home, every drop of water that passes into that home has a risk of having lead in it. And so, we don’t need it, it’s not good for us. We know that we have the technology to remove the lead, we can get the lead pipes out, and we have filters to remove lead from the water. And since we have these interventions available, we should always be using them because there’s no reason to have lead in our water,” said Elin Betanzo, founder of Safe Water Engineering, LLC.

According to the Mayo Clinic, no amount of lead in a person’s body is safe.

