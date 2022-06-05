Abbott Nutrition Plant in Sturgis restarts baby formula production

STURGIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Encouraging news coming this weekend that will help parents trying to feed their newborns and young children.

Abbott Nutrition says they have restarted production of baby formula at their plant in Sturgis.

The news comes at a crucial time, with an ongoing shortage of formula across the country.

Abbott is starting production of EleCare and other specialty metabolic formulas, with the company targeting their products to be back on store shelves on or around June 20.

The plant’s reopening is one of several federal actions that are expected to improve supplies in the coming weeks.

Abbott spokesperson Vicky Assardo released this statement in conjunction with today’s news: “We understand the urgent need for formula and our top priority is getting high-quality, safe formula into the hands of families across America. We will ramp up production as quickly as we can while meeting all requirements. We’re committed to safety and quality, and will do everything we can to re-earn the trust parents, caregivers, and health care providers have placed in us for 130 years.”

Abbott is also working to take any steps necessary to restart production of Similac, and other formulas as well.

