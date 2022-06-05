Advertisement

Abbott Nutrition Plant in Sturgis restarts baby formula production

By 16 News Now and Matt Gotsch
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Encouraging news coming this weekend that will help parents trying to feed their newborns and young children.

Abbott Nutrition says they have restarted production of baby formula at their plant in Sturgis.

The news comes at a crucial time, with an ongoing shortage of formula across the country.

Abbott is starting production of EleCare and other specialty metabolic formulas, with the company targeting their products to be back on store shelves on or around June 20.

The plant’s reopening is one of several federal actions that are expected to improve supplies in the coming weeks.

Abbott spokesperson Vicky Assardo released this statement in conjunction with today’s news: “We understand the urgent need for formula and our top priority is getting high-quality, safe formula into the hands of families across America. We will ramp up production as quickly as we can while meeting all requirements. We’re committed to safety and quality, and will do everything we can to re-earn the trust parents, caregivers, and health care providers have placed in us for 130 years.”

Abbott is also working to take any steps necessary to restart production of Similac, and other formulas as well.

Stay with 16 News Now for any updates as the baby formula shortage continues across the country.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a house fire in rural Marshall County.
Early morning fire in Marshall County
The Mishawaka Inn off Lincoln Way East near Capital Avenue has a long history as a hotel, but...
Plans call for Mishawaka Inn to be converted into multi-family apartment building
Raffaele Santaniello
Former restaurant co-owner accused of criminal sexual conduct bound over trial
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Notre Dame makes changes to lyrics in fight song

Latest News

St. Joe Softball advances to state championship; Penn falls one game short
St. Joe Softball advances to state championship; Penn falls one game short
Abbott restarts baby formula production - clipped version
Abbott restarts baby formula production - clipped version
Shots fired incident reported in Niles Twp.
Penn advances to semi-state with regional wins; John Glenn falls in regional final to 3A #1...
Penn advances, Glenn falls in regional round