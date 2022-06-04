Advertisement

St. Joseph High School lacrosse team wins 2022 IHSLA 1A State Championship

St. Joseph took the lead with 55 seconds remaining, winning the 1A Championship 8-7 over Guerin Catholic.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FISHERS, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph High School lacrosse team are coming home champions.

The Indians defeated Guerin Catholic today, 8-7, at Hamilton Southeastern High School down in Fishers.

Last season, the team finished as state runner-ups.

This season, a different story.

“We knew we could’ve had it last year, and so to have it this year would be awesome, to have it with these guys, I mean my senior year, a few of the other guys, and then all these juniors know what they need to do,” senior Theo Mager said.

It took a late comeback for St. Joseph to bring home the championship, trailing by as many as three points late in the game.

With 1:08 remaining, the Indians tied the game up at 7, before taking the lead 13 seconds later.

