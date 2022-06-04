Penn softball enters Semi-State with 8-straight Regional title streak

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn softball team has won eight straight regional titles, breaking the state record.

Despite being a young team, this team is confident heading into Semi-State. And having an experienced head coach who won a title as a player, but not yet as a coach, helps a bit, too...

Getting set to take on Crown Point, the team talked about what it’s going to take to book their ticket to the state championship.

“We want to be able to execute,” says Head Coach Beth Zachary. “We want to be able to play long ball if we need to. Small ball, move runners, move the ball. You know, that’s our goal, so we’re just trying to do the little things we’ve done all year but bring it all together in two games tomorrow.”

“I think it’s just execution and everybody doing their job and staying up in energy and just doing what we do and do it our best,” says Izzy Hanna, freshman outfielder.

“We’re all just going to have to do our jobs,” says Aubrey Zachary. “We’re all just going to have to play like we’ve been practicing, making sure we execute. And when things aren’t going our way, we need to take the momentum back and keep rolling with it. Whatever adversity comes, we’ve got to change something and keep it going.”

Penn will face Crown Point at Harrison (West Lafayette) at 11 a.m.

If they win, they will face the winner of Columbia City vs. Harrison (West Lafayette) at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.