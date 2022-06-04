One injured after single-vehicle crash in Calvin Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Friday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash located on Brownsville Street in Calvin Township.

The incident occurred around 3:53 p.m. as the car traveled east on Brownsville Street. The car then veered off the roadway striking the northern guardrail for Christiana Creek.

The vehicle proceeded to flip over several times before landing upright in Christiana Creek.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a Benton Harbor resident, 70-year-old Juanita Defay. Defay had to be pulled from the vehicle by emergency personnel. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol was not a factor.

Defay was transport to Lakeland Niles Hospital by Edwardsburg Ambulance.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.