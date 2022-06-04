Advertisement

One injured after single-vehicle crash in Calvin Township

The vehicle of 70-year-old Juanita Defay after it had flipped over several times before landing...
The vehicle of 70-year-old Juanita Defay after it had flipped over several times before landing upright.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Friday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash located on Brownsville Street in Calvin Township.

The incident occurred around 3:53 p.m. as the car traveled east on Brownsville Street. The car then veered off the roadway striking the northern guardrail for Christiana Creek.

The vehicle proceeded to flip over several times before landing upright in Christiana Creek.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a Benton Harbor resident, 70-year-old Juanita Defay. Defay had to be pulled from the vehicle by emergency personnel. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol was not a factor.

Defay was transport to Lakeland Niles Hospital by Edwardsburg Ambulance.

Notre Dame makes changes to lyrics in fight song

