Advertisement

Local fundraiser benefits veterans organizations

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A weekend fundraiser is benefitting some of Michiana’s bravest.

On Saturday, Michiana Homes for Heroes hosted their annual Helping Hurting Heroes event at Heroes Park in Mishawaka. The money raised goes directly to veteran organizations in Michiana.

While donations are much appreciated, the event’s really about something else.

“But it’s really the awareness and the appreciation that you show, that we - that the community sees you. The community sees those that have served - those that may be struggling, those that are suffering from PTSD, and they need support. So we’re, we’re here to support. So we want the word to get out that we support you, we are here for you, and we can connect you to services that, that can help you through whatever situation you’re in,” said Jim McKinnies, U.S. Army veteran.

The event also featured lunch from Mission BBQ and tables staffed by military-focused organizations, including St. Joe Valley Blue Star Moms, Michiana Stop 22, Suicide Prevention Awareness, Marine Corps League, American Legion Army Riders, Team RWB, and more.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame makes changes to lyrics in fight song
Chasen Thompson
Semi-truck driver arrested after crash on Indiana Toll Road
Brian Morrow and Mia Morrow
Two charged in connection with suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
The Mishawaka Inn off Lincoln Way East near Capital Avenue has a long history as a hotel, but...
Plans call for Mishawaka Inn to be converted into multi-family apartment building
Raffaele Santaniello
Former restaurant co-owner accused of criminal sexual conduct bound over trial

Latest News

Samplings of some Benton Harbor residents' water found lead levels 60-times higher than what...
Benton Harbor holds town hall on lead crisis
Benton Harbor water town hall
Benton Harbor water town hall
St. Joseph took the lead with 55 seconds remaining, winning the 1A Championship 8-7 over Guerin...
St. Joseph High School lacrosse team wins 2022 IHSLA 1A State Championship
The event coincided with the state’s free fishing weekend, when fishing licenses aren’t required.
Elkhart Family Fish Fest takes place Saturday