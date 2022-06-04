Local fundraiser benefits veterans organizations

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A weekend fundraiser is benefitting some of Michiana’s bravest.

On Saturday, Michiana Homes for Heroes hosted their annual Helping Hurting Heroes event at Heroes Park in Mishawaka. The money raised goes directly to veteran organizations in Michiana.

While donations are much appreciated, the event’s really about something else.

“But it’s really the awareness and the appreciation that you show, that we - that the community sees you. The community sees those that have served - those that may be struggling, those that are suffering from PTSD, and they need support. So we’re, we’re here to support. So we want the word to get out that we support you, we are here for you, and we can connect you to services that, that can help you through whatever situation you’re in,” said Jim McKinnies, U.S. Army veteran.

The event also featured lunch from Mission BBQ and tables staffed by military-focused organizations, including St. Joe Valley Blue Star Moms, Michiana Stop 22, Suicide Prevention Awareness, Marine Corps League, American Legion Army Riders, Team RWB, and more.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.