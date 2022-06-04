Friday night fun kicks off action-packed weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

All weekend long, downtown South Bend is the place to be.

On Friday, hundreds gathered downtown for this month’s First Fridays event.

The theme? Kids Night Out

There was face painting, balloon artists, chalk, games and a youth talent show.

“I love that DTSB is able to put on these events, to bring people downtown; to have kids making positive memories with their downtown...Twenty years from now, ‘I remember when I went downtown for First Fridays....and that was a fun night,’” said Director of Marketing and Events for DTSB Kylie Carter.

This is one of the city’s most popular events with the most activities planned.

“It’s really exciting. We are finally having some perfect weather too. If you came out to the May one it was like fifty degrees and raining. We are really excited. The forces have come together. Lots of fun activities planned,” said Carter.

Over at the Century Center, another fun event Friday, but for adults: Meet Me on the Island.

“Just enjoy some nice music...over the river...over your soaking up a little bit of sun...food and drink. I would certainly recommend, especially if you haven’t before, coming out to Meet me on the Island on the backside of the Century Center in downtown South Bend,” said Anthony Hunt, Station Manager for WVPE 88.1 (NPR Station).

This was the first of multiple Meet Me on the Island Events happening this summer.

And last but not least, people also came to the Century Center Friday to pick up their packets for Saturday’s Sunburst Race.

The race features a half marathon, 10K run, 5K run and a 5K walk.

Over 4,000 racers are expected to participate.

“Good, excited! I always say planning the event is kind of like planning a wedding reception. It’s a lot of work. It’s so good when it all comes together, and you see it and just knowing that what we are doing is for Beacon Children’s Hospital. It makes it all worth it,” said Courtney Kipker, Sunburst Race Director.

