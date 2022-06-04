Advertisement

Elkhart Family Fish Fest takes place Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Fans of fishing descended upon Elkhart on Saturday for the Elkhart Family Fish Fest. The event coincided with the state’s free fishing weekend, when fishing licenses aren’t required.

The festival featured a team-oriented fishing derby.

With the Elkhart and St. Joseph Rivers flowing through the city, organizers say people are bound to find the perfect catch.

“We have amazing fish. People don’t understand how good the fishing is. We have walleye, we have bass, we have bluegill, we have catfish, we have every species you can have,” said event co-founder Rocky Enfield.

The event also had a fish-themed family picnic in the evening.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame makes changes to lyrics in fight song
Chasen Thompson
Semi-truck driver arrested after crash on Indiana Toll Road
Brian Morrow and Mia Morrow
Two charged in connection with suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Raffaele Santaniello
Former restaurant co-owner accused of criminal sexual conduct bound over trial
The Mishawaka Inn off Lincoln Way East near Capital Avenue has a long history as a hotel, but...
Plans call for Mishawaka Inn to be converted into multi-family apartment building

Latest News

'Helping Hurting Heroes' fundraiser
'Helping Hurting Heroes' fundraiser
Elkhart Family Fish Fest
Elkhart Family Fish Fest
Marshall Co. house fire
Marshall Co. house fire
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather