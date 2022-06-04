Elkhart Family Fish Fest takes place Saturday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Fans of fishing descended upon Elkhart on Saturday for the Elkhart Family Fish Fest. The event coincided with the state’s free fishing weekend, when fishing licenses aren’t required.

The festival featured a team-oriented fishing derby.

With the Elkhart and St. Joseph Rivers flowing through the city, organizers say people are bound to find the perfect catch.

“We have amazing fish. People don’t understand how good the fishing is. We have walleye, we have bass, we have bluegill, we have catfish, we have every species you can have,” said event co-founder Rocky Enfield.

The event also had a fish-themed family picnic in the evening.

