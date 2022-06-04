Early morning fire in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - At least three fire departments were at the scene of an early morning house fire.

The fire happened off of 6B Road, in between Jarrah and King Roads northwest of Plymouth.

Crews believe the house was vacant, and it’s unknown if anyone was inside at the time.

Firefighters at the scene tell us the first call came in at 1:38 this morning. The caller reported seeing the house on fire and nearby power lines down and arcing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

16 News Now will bring you any updates as soon as they are available.

