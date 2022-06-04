Advertisement

Early morning fire in Marshall County

Crews battle a house fire in rural Marshall County.
Crews battle a house fire in rural Marshall County.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - At least three fire departments were at the scene of an early morning house fire.

The fire happened off of 6B Road, in between Jarrah and King Roads northwest of Plymouth.

Crews believe the house was vacant, and it’s unknown if anyone was inside at the time.

Firefighters at the scene tell us the first call came in at 1:38 this morning. The caller reported seeing the house on fire and nearby power lines down and arcing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

16 News Now will bring you any updates as soon as they are available.

