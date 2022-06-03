‘Wine and Wags’ returns to Round Barn Estate this weekend

BARODA, Mich. (WNDU) - Wine, dogs, and live music…what could be better?

It’s all happening at the Round Barn Estate on Sunday for Wine and Wags.

The event will feature live music, a coffee cart, and a local artist painting puppy portraits.

There is $5 cover charge, with the proceeds going to six local animal shelters.

“Wine and dogs, what’s better than that? Everyone loves to support the animals, and not only just dogs, we’re also supporting kittens,” said Jennifer Marren, events specialist at Round Barn Estate. “And what’s better than drinking and being able to fundraise for those pets?”

Wine and Wags will take place from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.

Guests are encouraged to bring their dogs on a leash.

For more information, click here.

