Advertisement

‘Wine and Wags’ returns to Round Barn Estate this weekend

Wine and Wags returns to Round Barn this weekend
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARODA, Mich. (WNDU) - Wine, dogs, and live music…what could be better?

It’s all happening at the Round Barn Estate on Sunday for Wine and Wags.

The event will feature live music, a coffee cart, and a local artist painting puppy portraits.

There is $5 cover charge, with the proceeds going to six local animal shelters.

“Wine and dogs, what’s better than that? Everyone loves to support the animals, and not only just dogs, we’re also supporting kittens,” said Jennifer Marren, events specialist at Round Barn Estate. “And what’s better than drinking and being able to fundraise for those pets?”

Wine and Wags will take place from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.

Guests are encouraged to bring their dogs on a leash.

For more information, click here.

Wine and Wags

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasen Thompson
Semi-truck driver arrested after crash on Indiana Toll Road
All eastbound lanes have been closed on the Indiana Toll Road in the area of mile marker 70.8.
2 dead in crash on Indiana Toll Road
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Brian Morrow and Mia Morrow
Two charged in connection with suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say

Latest News

It was loud, and energetic, and at times, kind of scary!
Nitro Circus debuts new show in South Bend
The Indians will play Yorktown at Twin Lakes on Saturday at 1 p.m.
SB St. Joe softball team hasn’t allowed any runs so far in postseason
Notre Dame makes changes to lyrics in fight song
Matt Friday Laugh
Matt Friday Laugh