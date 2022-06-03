Advertisement

Teacher sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old student, conspiring to kill him

Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy...
Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy student in his office at Lusher Elementary School on Nov. 13, 2015, and knowingly exposed the child to HIV.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A former teacher was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 7-year-old student in 2015 and then conspiring to kill the child and his mother.

Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy student in his office at Lusher Elementary School on Nov. 13, 2015, and knowingly exposed the child to HIV. Investigators found Taylor’s DNA on the boy and his underwear.

Court documents say Taylor was charged with conspiring with another man to kill the 7-year-old victim and his mother. A witness told investigators Taylor offered John White $20,000 to kill them. He later pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

“These were despicable acts committed against an innocent child who was placed in this predator’s care, followed by the cowardly and cruel effort to have the victim and his mother killed,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Now that this predator stands convicted of all charges, I hope the victim and this family find closure and healing.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasen Thompson
Semi-truck driver arrested after crash on Indiana Toll Road
All eastbound lanes have been closed on the Indiana Toll Road in the area of mile marker 70.8.
2 dead in crash on Indiana Toll Road
Brian Morrow and Mia Morrow
Two charged in connection with suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Former Trump official Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel
Friday marks the 100th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war
Parents of victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde will appear before...
Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims to testify in Congress
FILE PHOTO -The U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May in a sign of economic resilience as unemployment...
More job gains point to a solid economy and Fed rate hikes
Biden gives remarks after U.S. employers reported added 390,000 jobs in May despite fears of...
Biden on jobs report: Sign of a healthy economy