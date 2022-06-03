Advertisement

Sunburst Races taking place Saturday in South Bend

By Samantha Albert and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday is a big day for a lot of runners here in Michiana, as Sunburst Races are taking place in South Bend!

Runners picked up their packets and bib numbers on Friday at the Century Center. The event features a half marathon, 10K run, 5K run, and a 5K walk.

Racers will still be able to register Saturday morning if they arrive early enough. But it is advised to register and pick up your packet Friday night before 8 p.m.

As organizers say, there will be over 4,000 racers.

“I always say that planning the event is kind of like planning a wedding reception,” says Courtney Kipker, director for Sunburst. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s so good when it all comes together, and you see it. And just knowing that what we’re doing is for Beacon Children’s Hospital, it makes it all worth it.”

You’re going to want to plan ahead if you need to drive downtown tomorrow, because a lot of roads will temporarily be blocked of starting at 6:15 a.m. For a full list of those closures, click here.

