SB St. Joe softball team hasn’t allowed any runs so far in postseason

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The softball team at Saint Joseph High School in South Bend is gearing up for Semi-State on Saturday.

They get set to face the last team all season to beat them in Yorktown. But the difference this time around—the Indians have not allowed a run all postseason.

The Indians beat New Prairie 2-0 in the opening round of sectionals before picking up a 6-0 win over Clay in the semifinals and an 8-0 win over Marian in the championship.

In regionals on Tuesday, they beat Benton Central 1-0.

The best part about that stat: some of the girls didn’t even know when 16 News Now Sports Director Matt Loch brought it up to them.

Matt talked to the team about that stat, and how they’ve been able to make that happen.

“That’s what’s funny. Other than you guys, nobody has mentioned that to me, and we know it,” says Earl Keith, head coach. “The cool thing is the girls they haven’t realized it. And I think it’s a little bit too, we’ve struggled a little bit at the plate over the last week and a half. And so, I think they get in their head they’re more worried about, ‘Hey let’s hit. Let’s score some runs.’”

“Our defense has always been amazing,” says Haley West, shortstop. “Even since I was a freshman, we’ve always had really good defense. This year, I feel like it’s stronger. We work together more.”

The Indians will play Yorktown at Twin Lakes on Saturday at 1 p.m.

If they win, they will face the winner of Leo vs. Kankakee Valley in the Semi-State championship at 7 p.m.

