Prayer vigil held for 5-year-old killed in accidental shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gather for a prayer vigil Thursday to remember 5-year-old Kyler Jackson who was shot and killed last month.

Jackson was shot after an accidental shooting involving a 9-year-old relative in South Bend.

He died three days later.

Then, nearly two weeks later, Jackson’s mom, 32-year-old Kaylynn Davidson, was shot outside Linden Grill, and later died at the hospital.

On-Site Prayer Ministry holds these prayer vigils every time there is an act of violence in St. Joseph County resulting in death.

“And let them know that members of the community are concerned about this. That we are here to honor the life of a life taken too soon. Let the family and friends know that even though they don’t know us, we are supporting them,” said Organizer Michael Elliott.

Thursday’s vigil was held at the corner of Woodbine and Ardmore Trail in South Bend.

