Plans call for Mishawaka Inn to be converted into multi-family apartment building

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Inn off Lincoln Way East near Capital Avenue has a long history as a hotel. Those days now appear to be numbered.

Plans filed with the city this week call for the hotel to be converted into a multi-family apartment building with 60 units. Those plans also call for the construction of a new building with up to 46 units on a part of the site that lies along the riverfront.

Last summer, there was talk that the hotel would be sold and rebranded by a nationwide chain. Those plans never panned out.

16 News Now was told today that only a small fraction of the current 89 hotel rooms are fit to be occupied.

“The history of the site has been, I mean, a hotel back to the 60′s, so, we’ve had some interest from developers in the past couple years about possibly redeveloping the site, but it’s never come off the discussion stage,” said Mishawaka City Planner Derek Spier. “It’s a good site for commercial development and residential development also there. I think it’s building on some of the other recent development in that area. There’s a Dunkin Donuts being constructed right to the east of that, then there’s a Wendy’s being built to the south, so we’ve seen some commercial development in that area.”

The project needs some zoning changes to move forward. Those will be considered by the city plan commission in June, and by the Common Council in July.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.