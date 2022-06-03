Advertisement

Nitro Circus debuts new show in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nitro Circus put on quite the show at Four Winds Field in South Bend on Thursday night.

It was loud, energetic, and at times, kind of scary!

South Bend was the first stop of their new tour, Nitro Circus: Good, Bad & Rad presented by A SHOC. The show featured motocross, skateboarding, roller blading, wheelchair motocross—all going down their 50-foot Giganta Ramp.

Check out some of the highlights for yourself in the video above!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasen Thompson
Semi-truck driver arrested after crash on Indiana Toll Road
All eastbound lanes have been closed on the Indiana Toll Road in the area of mile marker 70.8.
2 dead in crash on Indiana Toll Road
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Brian Morrow and Mia Morrow
Two charged in connection with suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say

Latest News

The Indians will play Yorktown at Twin Lakes on Saturday at 1 p.m.
SB St. Joe softball team hasn’t allowed any runs so far in postseason
Notre Dame makes changes to lyrics in fight song
The event will feature live music, a coffee cart, and a local artist painting puppy portraits.
‘Wine and Wags’ returns to Round Barn Estate this weekend
Matt Friday Laugh
Matt Friday Laugh