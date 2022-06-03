Niles Riverfest underway all weekend

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Are you looking to have some fun this weekend?

If so, head up to Michigan, because the Niles Riverfest is back!

All weekend, you can enjoy live music, vendors, good food and carnival rides. There’s also kayak rentals and lumberjacks will be throwing axes.

The festival is hosted by the Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles.

“The Niles Riverfest has been going on since the 1980′s, 90′s, 2000′s,” said Josh Sitarz, the president of the Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles. “2014 was the last year that the old organization hosted it. Last year there was an opportunity for us to revive it and bring it and we jumped on it. Last year wasn’t fully what we wanted but we had enough time. We had a whole year of planning so we were able to make Riverfest exactly how we want it.”

The festival goes until Sunday, and the admission is free. It is located at Riverfront Park.

Here’s a schedule:

Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

