‘Military Makeover with Montel’ comes to Michiana

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A television program that showcases home makeovers for military veterans is coming to Michiana.

“Military Makeover with Montel” is a Lifetime TV series that renovates homes for military veterans to thank them for their service.

The show aims to renovate the homes of veterans who have a unique military story. And partnering with the show is Patrick Industries of Elkhart.

“Founding in 1959 right here in Elkhart, Indiana. Headquartered here in Elkhart, Indiana. We’re a premiere component product supplier to the RV, marine, manufactured housing and industrial markets,” said Andy Nemeth, the CEO of Patrick Industries.

Nemeth said they’re no stranger to lending a hand to veterans. In fact, just last year, Patrick partnered with “Military Makeover” to help transform the home of a veteran in Florida.

This season, they’re the representing sponsor for the show.

They’ll be helping U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Michael Stupar and his family in Michigan City.

“We think about what we’re about and paying it forward and the opportunity to bring a lot of joy to a military family is just so exciting for us,” Montel Williams told 16 News Now.

The hosts of the show had the chance to chat with 16 News Now, including decorated veteran and host Montel Williams who said projects like these hit home.

“I’ve served on various veteran committees and I’ve served with various veterans groups to make sure that we don’t just have a lip sync saying, ‘thank you for service,’ but we show it,” Williams said.

By Montel’s side are a team of visionaries such as Jennifer Bertrand who helps design the interiors to fit the needs and wishes of the family.

“I understand that design is all psychology,” Bertrand said. “If I can get in your brain, I can figure out, not really knowing you, what your soul needs to help you have a wellness factor in your new beginning. It’s really nice and fun.”

“Many of our veterans don’t feel they deserve any of this attention or recognition,” said Art Edmonds, a co-host on Military Makeover with Montel. “They’re mostly saying, ‘You know, I know somebody else that could use this help. I don’t deserve that. I’m ok, I’ll get by,’ but you know what? That is the spirit of service that led them to defend our country in the armed forces and they continue to serve today in many capacities.”

The big reveal day is set for June 17.

You can catch the premiere on the Lifetime channel on August 12.

