Medical Moment: A new ‘smart’ helmet saving soldiers’ lives

(WNDU) - More than 430,000 US service members were diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury from 2000 to 2020.

And up to 35 percent of men and women in the military have suffered a concussion during combat.

Now, researchers are working to modernize the standard issue military helmets, using the latest technology to save lives on the battlefield.

While many of us watched the action unfold on the big screen, retired US Army Veteran Kaz Karwowski, lived through it on the ground in Somalia during a firefight between US troops and armed fighters.

“In Black Hawk Down, the person to my left of me got hurt. The person to my right got hurt. I happened to just be in the right place at the right time at that point,” Karwowski recalled.

But not every solider is so lucky. That’s why engineers at Rice University are working on the first printable smart helmet.

“We employed the carbon printer to be able to print a very lightweight, strong material and then integrate our electronics into it,” said Paul Cherukuri, PhD, at the Institute of Biosciences and Bioengineering at Rice University.

By using a 3D printed nanomaterial exoskeleton, each helmet can be customized for the needs of each fighter.

“You can have an area that squishes very easily, or you can have more reinforcement in a specific area, and then, that is more firm,” said Grant Belton, the lead design engineer at Rice University.

The latice structure allows computers with health sensors, infrared cameras, and thermal maps to be built right into the helmet.

“So, if there is anything approaching the soldier that is a threat, the helmet will tell you that,”Dr. Cherukuri said.

The sensors, like those used in the NFL, can tell not only if the person has suffered a concussion, but also, how severe it is.

And that’s just the beginning.

“So, with Google glass, an actual augmented reality display, you can actually see everybody’s thermal profiles,” said Mac Carr, an electrical engineer at Rice University.

Four cameras give a 360 infrared view. Artificial intelligence can detect threats and is capable of launching countermeasures.

“It’s the future. And we’re trying to bring it forward,” Dr. Cherukuri said.

Right now, the helmet is just a prototype. All of the cameras and sensors will fit inside a normal sized helmet.

They hope the technology will be ready for testing in the field by the end of the year.

