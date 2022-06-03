Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for role in death of 1-year-old son

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who was found guilty in April in connection to the accidental shooting death of his son back in June 2020 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Police say 1-year-old Javion Sexton was shot after his 4-year-old sibling found and accidently fired a handgun inside a home in the 600 block of Leland Avenue on June 18, 2020.

On April 21, a jury found Avion Sexton guilty on 13 counts, including Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Entering judgment of conviction on those three counts, Sexton was sentenced to 40 years for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, 25 years for Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, and one year for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The sentences will run concurrently.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.