Goshen First Friday’s: Sidewalk Days

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First Friday’s is happening in downtown Goshen on Friday.

They’re kicking off a two-day festival celebrating the start of summer. It’s happening on Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturday, it will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The theme is “Sidewalk Days”, which encourages shopping indoors and out.

You can enjoy live music, food trucks, and a beer tent, along with activities for the kids and artwork for sale from local artists.

