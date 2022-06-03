Goshen First Friday’s: Sidewalk Days

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First Friday’s is happening in downtown Goshen on Friday.

They’re kicking off a two-day festival celebrating the start of summer. It’s happening on Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturday, it will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The theme is “Sidewalk Days”, which encourages shopping indoors and out.

You can enjoy live music, food trucks, and a beer tent, along with activities for the kids and artwork for sale from local artists.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.