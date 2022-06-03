‘Fridays by the Fountain’ is back for the summer in DTSB

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Fridays by the Fountain” is back for the summer in downtown South Bend!

Kennedy’s Kitchen provided free music and entertainment at Friday’s concert at the Jon R. Hunt Plaza in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center.

A variety of food trucks were also there offering lunchtime favorites like tacos, pizza, salads, and smoothies.

The area was filled with people who were on their lunch break, and families who were simply enjoying the sunshine and live music.

“It’s great to be back,” says Jane Moore, who works at the Morris Performing Arts Center for Booking & Event Services. “It’s a gorgeous day. The weather out here is wonderful. People are smiling and clapping, and I’ve even seen a few people dancing.”

“Fridays by the Fountain” takes place every Friday during the summer between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

