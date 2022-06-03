Former restaurant co-owner accused of criminal sexual conduct bound over trial

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The former co-owner of Santaniello’s Glenlord Restaurant & Pizzeria in Stevensville has been bound over for trial on several counts of criminal sexual conduct and a kidnapping charge.

Raffaele Santaniello is facing several charges in connection to kidnapping, sexual assault and misconduct accusations by former female employees.

The judge found probable cause to bind Santaniello over for trial on all charges. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Raffaele Santaniello (The Herald-Palladium)

Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say the restaurant is permanently closed and the property has been foreclosed on.

The trial is set to begin Aug. 30.

