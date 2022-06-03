First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Leading Into The Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Sunny skies and lower humidity to end the work week. Temperatures will be back into the lower 70s by the afternoon with a light breeze. Staying comfortable with lower humidity. High of 74 degrees. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Turning cooler under clear skies overnight. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s by morning. Winds very light from the north. Low of 52 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s through the afternoon. A few clouds will move in especially in northern areas as some showers move through central Michigan. We will remain dry and mostly sunny here in Michiana. Lower humidity will also stick around. High of 76 degrees. Winds CALM.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds on Sunday morning with a few showers to the north of Michiana. By the afternoon the shower and thunderstorm chances will return to Michiana. A few scattered showers and storms are possible under mostly cloudy skies and highs nearing 80. A touch more humidity as well. Keep checking back for the latest on the timing of our rain chances to end the weekend.

LONG RANGE: A few scattered showers and storms are likely on Monday as a cold front crosses Michiana. The highs will again be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. By the middle of the week we will see the temperatures again fall into the lower 70s. Up and down pattern but staying very mild with a few rain chances through next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

Thursday’s High: 75

Thursday’s Low: 52

Precipitation: Trace

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.