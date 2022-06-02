Advertisement

Two charged in connection with suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph

Brian Morrow and Mia Morrow
Brian Morrow and Mia Morrow(Berrien County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people have been charged in connection with the suspicious death of an eight-year-old in St. Joseph.

Brian R. Morrow, 41, and Mia A. Morrow, 34, have both been charged with First Degree-Felony Murder, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Dimethyltryptamine (DMT).

The charges stem from the investigation by the Saint Joseph Department of Public Safety into the death of an eight-year-old last month.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Columbia Avenue on May 3 at 1 p.m. on the report of an 8-year-old that was deceased.

Brian Morrow and Mia Morrow both appeared for arraignment in the Berrien County Trial Court on Thursday. The court set a bond of $700,000 cash or surety with a GPS tether for each of them.

In addition, the Court order no contact between the Co-Defendants and no contact with anyone under the age of 18. They are both set for a Pre-Exam Conference on June 10 and a Preliminary Examination on June 16.

