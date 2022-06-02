TREES, Inc. opens gender resource center in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Transgender Resource, Education, & Enrichment Services (TREES) has opened a gender resource center and community space in downtown South Bend.

It’s called “The Tree House” and it’s located at 217 N. Main Street. The space is welcoming to all and includes a lending library, meeting space, a community puzzle station, and an open workspace. The center will also host special events.

“We had been set up as a mobile organization and now we are taking that tree out of the planter and sticking it in the ground,” says Meghan Buell, founder/board president of TREES, Inc. “It’s a sign of stability and sustainability and really just gives hope that there will be something in the community for a long time to come.”

The Tree House is open Monday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.