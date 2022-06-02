A string of convenience store burglaries leave owners on edge

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mi. (WNDU) - Early Wednesday morning, Berrien County police responded to a string of burglaries that stretched from Niles, to Buchanan, to Galien.

“Nobody likes to hear that phone ring in the middle of the night, and it rang at about 3 ‘o’clock in the morning. It was ADT calling that we had a burglar alarm and motion sensors going off,” said Jennifer Hirdning, the Owner of Galien Pro-Mart; one of the stores that was hit.

First, at around 2 a.m., Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to an active alarm at OakDairy Party Store, located on Stateline Road in Niles.

Employees at OakDairy told 16 News Now that burglars stole liquor, cigarettes, and money.

While investigating in Niles, Police learned that the city of Buchanan had reports of three gas station convenience stores that had also been broken into.

The Marathon, Phillips 66, and Citgo, which are all located within two minutes of each other.

Then, Berrien County Public Safety Dispatch received another call reporting a breaking and entering alarm less than fifteen minutes away, at the Galien Pro-Mart.

Owners there said that the only thing stolen from them was one specific thing-

“Cigarettes. Cartons of Cigarettes... That’s it,” Hirdning said.

While that might seem strange, Hirdning said that cigarettes are actually worth a lot, “If you know how much they cost, you know, it’s like $90.00 a carton.”

Hirdning told 16 News Now that they lost nearly five thousand dollars worth of product.

Upon police arrival at the Galien Pro Mart, a black sedan vehicle with two subjects fled the scene.

After a fifteen minute chase, both suspects were caught by Pokagon Tribal Officers.

“We had just gotten our delivery that morning, the prior morning, and now we have to tell customers that we don’t have their brand, and that we’ve got another week. We’re a small community. They come here, they depend on us to have what they need, and now there’s things we don’t have,” said Hirdning.

The suspects of the burglaries have been identified as 26-year-old Maliek Johnson from Chicago, Illinois, and Lashan Wyatt, from Hammond, Indiana.

According to detectives, surveillance video connected them to four of the five break-ins.

Both suspects face multiple felony charges, including; three counts of Breaking and Entering, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Concealed Weapon and Felony Firearm, as well as other charges, and are awaiting arraignment.

Two suspects have been caught, but the investigation continues, as police said they believe the suspects to be a part of a large crime ring that had been committing similar break-ins and thefts in over 150 incidents, in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and lower Wisconsin.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers.

