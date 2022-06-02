UPDATE: Missing South Bend man located

UPDATE: South Bend Police say he has just been located!

ORIGINAL STORY:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are searching for 32-year-old Quentin Brown.

Quentin was last seen on May 28 in the area of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

He is 5′9″ and weighs somewhere between 120-135 pounds. He is clean-shaven with a light goatee and a short, crew cut hairstyle.

He is likely traveling by foot in the South Bend area.

If you have any information about Quentin’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

