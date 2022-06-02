South Bend Police help send off 2 Washington HS track & field runners to state finals
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department helped send off two Washington High School track and field runners on Thursday morning.
Brooklynn Williams and Terryah Leonard are headed to the IHSAA Girl’s Track and Field state finals!
Williams will be competing in the 100-meter dash and Leonard will run in the 400-meter dash.
The finals are Friday at Indiana University Bloomington. For more information, click here.
