South Bend Police help send off 2 Washington HS track & field runners to state finals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department helped send off two Washington High School track and field runners on Thursday morning.

Brooklynn Williams and Terryah Leonard are headed to the IHSAA Girl’s Track and Field state finals!

Williams will be competing in the 100-meter dash and Leonard will run in the 400-meter dash.

The finals are Friday at Indiana University Bloomington. For more information, click here.

Officers Baab and Dawson, along with Sgt. Chamberlain, were pleased to help send off @sbwathletics's Brooklynn Williams and Terryah Leonard as they head to the IHSAA Girls Track & Field Finals tomorrow!



We are proud to support you! Best of luck to you both!🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/JFaAbLvYPy — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) June 2, 2022

