Skyway bridge at Memorial Hospital lights up for Pride Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Memorial Hospital is lit up for Pride Month!

The skyway bridge in downtown South Bend transformed into a rainbow prism thanks to the efforts of Beacon Pride.

The group is made up of LGBTQ+ employees and allies with a shared mission to raise awareness and build a vibrant and colorful community.

“Because it’s Pride Month, we thought we’d take it up a notch and show the entire community that our pride doesn’t just exist internally, but externally as well,” says Andy Hoffman from the Beacon Pride Associate Resource Group. “And this is important because we believe that Beacon Health is a great place to work. And we love that our group is able to champion the voices of LGBTQ+ associates, especially those who might not be able to show their pride as much as they might like.”

The lights will be visible all month long.

