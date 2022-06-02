Advertisement

Semi-truck driver arrested after crash involving six vehicles on Indiana Toll Road

All eastbound lanes have been closed on the Indiana Toll Road in the area of mile marker 70.8.
All eastbound lanes have been closed on the Indiana Toll Road in the area of mile marker 70.8.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a driver of a semi has been arrested after being involved in a six-vehicle crash that resulted in two deaths Wednesday afternoon on the Indiana Toll Road.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the area of mile marker 71. Indiana State Police say there was slowed traffic due to a work site and the semi failed to slow down and ran into multiple vehicles.

A red 2020 International, driven by Chasen Thompson, age 26 of Hamlin, N.Y., failed to slow down and crashed into several vehicles.

A gold 1997 Geo driven by Donna Tirva, 60 of Brookfield, Ill., was struck and pushed into the center median.  Tirva and two back seat passengers, Lena Tirva, 21, and Delilah Tirva, 17, were taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Jacqueline Luczak, 82, of Cicero, Ill., was in the front passenger seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A white 2013 Cadillac driven by Regan Rickson, 54, of Roswell, Ga., was struck and traveled through the median, coming to a rest on the inside shoulder of the westbound lanes. Police say Dolores Kallas, 86, of Lombard, Ill., was in the front passenger seat and taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

A black 2015 Jeep driven by Eric Klein, 45, of Anna, Ohio, was struck and immediately caught on fire as it came to rest in the center of the eastbound lanes. Klein was pronounced dead at the scene.

A silver 2013 Chevrolet pickup driven by John Albrizio, 48, of Portage, Ind., was struck—causing it to roll and come to rest in the center median. Albrizio was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A white 2021 Ford van driven by Jeffrey Stufft, 49, of Valparaiso, Ind., was struck—causing it to come to rest in the ditch to the south of the eastbound lanes. Stufft was not injured.

As a result of this crash investigation, Thompson was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. Thompson submitted to a blood draw, which is normal protocol in fatal and serious bodily injury crashes and results are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation. All information will be given to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor to decide if any additional charges are warranted.

Westbound lanes on of the Indiana Toll Road opened at approximately 7:20 p.m. and eastbound lanes opened at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kids Play Free initiative continues at Studebaker Golf Course

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Learning to play sports at an early age is great for kids, which is why the Studebaker Golf Course is offering free golf for kids.

News

UPDATE: Missing South Bend man located

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend Police are searching for 32-year-old Quentin Brown.

News

First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Comfortable Through the End of the Week

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Nitro Circus coming to Four Winds Field on Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Nitro Circus, the high flying action motor sports stunt show, is coming to South Bend and debuting a brand new show at Four Winds Field on Thursday.

Latest News

News

ISP investigating allegations against pastor at Warsaw church

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This comes as several people have stepped forward calling out the church for sexual abuse issues, including former pastor John Lowe after he confessed to having sex with a woman when she was just 16-years-old during a recent service.

News

ISP begin investigating New Life Christian Church

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

2 dead, 5 injured in fatal toll road crash

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Local delivery services struggle as gas prices soar

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Local delivery services get creative to combat rising gas prices.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Final phase of construction on its way for Mishawaka Riverwalk

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Extending the Cedar bridge, expanded trails and access points, a new park, as well as creating a new path alongside the Riverwalk are just some of the new amenities to come.