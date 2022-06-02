Semi-truck driver arrested after crash involving six vehicles on Indiana Toll Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a driver of a semi has been arrested after being involved in a six-vehicle crash that resulted in two deaths Wednesday afternoon on the Indiana Toll Road.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the area of mile marker 71. Indiana State Police say there was slowed traffic due to a work site and the semi failed to slow down and ran into multiple vehicles.

A red 2020 International, driven by Chasen Thompson, age 26 of Hamlin, N.Y., failed to slow down and crashed into several vehicles.

A gold 1997 Geo driven by Donna Tirva, 60 of Brookfield, Ill., was struck and pushed into the center median. Tirva and two back seat passengers, Lena Tirva, 21, and Delilah Tirva, 17, were taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Jacqueline Luczak, 82, of Cicero, Ill., was in the front passenger seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A white 2013 Cadillac driven by Regan Rickson, 54, of Roswell, Ga., was struck and traveled through the median, coming to a rest on the inside shoulder of the westbound lanes. Police say Dolores Kallas, 86, of Lombard, Ill., was in the front passenger seat and taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

A black 2015 Jeep driven by Eric Klein, 45, of Anna, Ohio, was struck and immediately caught on fire as it came to rest in the center of the eastbound lanes. Klein was pronounced dead at the scene.

A silver 2013 Chevrolet pickup driven by John Albrizio, 48, of Portage, Ind., was struck—causing it to roll and come to rest in the center median. Albrizio was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A white 2021 Ford van driven by Jeffrey Stufft, 49, of Valparaiso, Ind., was struck—causing it to come to rest in the ditch to the south of the eastbound lanes. Stufft was not injured.

As a result of this crash investigation, Thompson was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. Thompson submitted to a blood draw, which is normal protocol in fatal and serious bodily injury crashes and results are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation. All information will be given to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor to decide if any additional charges are warranted.

Westbound lanes on of the Indiana Toll Road opened at approximately 7:20 p.m. and eastbound lanes opened at approximately 8:20 p.m.

