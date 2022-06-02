Public hearing held for new Mishawaka Superintendent

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It has all the makings of a quantum career leap.

Dr. Theodore Stevens is poised to go from being a “Satellite” to a “Caveman.”

Stevens is now the superintendent of the South-Central School district. He is poised to the big Caveman on campus in Mishawaka by July 1.

South Central has an enrollment of about 960-students while 5,300 students attend Mishawaka.

On Thursday, a public hearing was held on a proposed 3-year contract to make Stevens Mishawaka’s superintendent a starting salary of $165,000.

The school board is expected to give final approval to the contract at a meeting next week.

“I started here in Mishawaka in 2013, I was principal of LaSalle Elementary School, and I really sort of got my administrative experience, for the most part, up here at school city,” Dr. Stevens told 16 News Now. “Yeah, the people here have just been exceedingly good to me, and I’m not from Mishawaka but this really felt like home.”

Stevens expects to lead the charge as the community evaluates its future referendum needs.

“I want to collaborate with the board and the community. I know there is quite a bit of talk about the need for another referendum in the future, so, sort of be a part of that process to see where we need to go with that in the coming year,” Stevens said.

