One arrested in connection to Bristol dog murder
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - One of two Michiana men accused of torturing and mutilating an animal has been arrested.
Records show 34-year-old Uriah Kling of Bristol remains housed at the Elkhart County Jail, with a ‘change of plea’ hearing scheduled for September 6.
There is an outstanding warrant for the arrest of a second man charged in connection with the January incident in Bristol, Tyler Tallman.
The pair are accused of animal torture and mutilation in the January death of a six-month-old puppy.
The German Shepherd mix was a 10-year-old’s emotional support dog.
