One arrested in connection to Bristol dog murder

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - One of two Michiana men accused of torturing and mutilating an animal has been arrested.

Records show 34-year-old Uriah Kling of Bristol remains housed at the Elkhart County Jail, with a ‘change of plea’ hearing scheduled for September 6.

There is an outstanding warrant for the arrest of a second man charged in connection with the January incident in Bristol, Tyler Tallman.

The pair are accused of animal torture and mutilation in the January death of a six-month-old puppy.

The German Shepherd mix was a 10-year-old’s emotional support dog.

