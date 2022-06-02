Advertisement

One arrested in connection to Bristol dog murder

The mugshot of Uriah Kling, 34, of Bristol. Kling was arrested in May 2022 after mutilating and...
The mugshot of Uriah Kling, 34, of Bristol. Kling was arrested in May 2022 after mutilating and murdering a 10-year-old's emotional support dog in January.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - One of two Michiana men accused of torturing and mutilating an animal has been arrested.

Records show 34-year-old Uriah Kling of Bristol remains housed at the Elkhart County Jail, with a ‘change of plea’ hearing scheduled for September 6.

There is an outstanding warrant for the arrest of a second man charged in connection with the January incident in Bristol, Tyler Tallman.

The pair are accused of animal torture and mutilation in the January death of a six-month-old puppy.

The German Shepherd mix was a 10-year-old’s emotional support dog.

